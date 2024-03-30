PMK cadre suffering in silence over BJP ties: Tamil Nadu CM

DHARMAPURI: CHIEF Minister MK Stalin on Friday hit out at PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss for entering into an alliance with the BJP.
Speaking in a public meeting at Thadangam, where he canvassed votes for DMK’s Dharmapuri candidate A Mani and Krishnagiri Congress candidate Gopinath, Stalin said, “The BJP would bury the ideology of social justice and instil divisions based on religious beliefs, and caste. We, Tamil people, must uphold social justice and prevent BJP from coming to power.”
Taking a jibe at Ramadoss, the Chief Minister said, “In recent times, I have greatly missed Dr Ramdoss, who is an advocate of social justice. It still baffles many how he could ally with the BJP which is opposed to social justice. PMK cadre are suffering in silence due to the alliance. There is no need to dwell on the subject now as everyone is aware of the reasons. PMK in its election manifesto has assured to conduct a population census, supposed to be conducted in 2021, and caste census. What guarantee did Modi give about the caste census?”
Recalling the contributions made by the DMK to the Vanniyars, Stalin said, “In 1987, when Vanniyars demanded quota and staged protests, the then AIADMK government ignored it. In 1989, it was DMK government that introduced 20% reservation for MBC. Over 21 people were martyred in the protest and we provided the families Rs 3 lakh each and a Rs 3,000 pension. Efforts are now underway to construct a memorial for the martyrs.”
“Another thing I am proud to mention is that the DMK government introduced 18% reservation for Adi Dravidars and 1% quota for ST people. This has been crucial to the development of Adi Dravidars in education, and economic growth,” he said. Assuring that the government led by INDIA bloc would uphold the rights of BC, SC/ST people across the country and ensure social justice, Stalin said, “As you are aware, in 1969, it was the DMK government that first brought the backward class welfare department and the Adi Dravidar welfare department. Many communities in Tamil Nadu specifically the ‘Kongu Velala Gounder community developed through education and employment.”
Highlighting the features of DMK’s manifesto, Stalin said, “The MNREGA scheme which offers 100 days of employment will be increased to 150 days and the salary will be increased to Rs 400. The minimum balance norm in bank accounts will be removed.”