PMK cadre suffering in silence over BJP ties: Tamil Nadu CM

DHARMAPURI: CHIEF Minister MK Stalin on Friday hit out at PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss for entering into an alliance with the BJP.

Speaking in a public meeting at Thadangam, where he canvassed votes for DMK’s Dharmapuri candidate A Mani and Krishnagiri Congress candidate Gopinath, Stalin said, “The BJP would bury the ideology of social justice and instil divisions based on religious beliefs, and caste. We, Tamil people, must uphold social justice and prevent BJP from coming to power.”

Taking a jibe at Ramadoss, the Chief Minister said, “In recent times, I have greatly missed Dr Ramdoss, who is an advocate of social justice. It still baffles many how he could ally with the BJP which is opposed to social justice. PMK cadre are suffering in silence due to the alliance. There is no need to dwell on the subject now as everyone is aware of the reasons. PMK in its election manifesto has assured to conduct a population census, supposed to be conducted in 2021, and caste census. What guarantee did Modi give about the caste census?”