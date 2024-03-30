Striving to catalyse tech development Beyond Chennai

Tamil Nadu, renowned as a leader in the Information Technology sector, is actively striving to catalyse economic development across the state and narrow the digital divide by establishing IT office spaces and fibernet infrastructure in remote areas.

Most of us are familiar with the state’s journey in this field, TN having set up an IT department in the late ’90s and a Tidel Park in 2000. The state stands as a pioneer in the IT and IT-enabled services (ITeS) industry, with Chennai earning the moniker of Software as a Service (SaaS) capital of India.

However, a lesser-known but equally significant development in Tamil Nadu is the state’s endeavour to distribute IT growth beyond the capital, attracting global IT firms to Tier-II and Tier-III cities and even smaller towns.

The state’s maiden mini-Tidel Park was unveiled in Villupuram last month. Spanning a built-up area of 63,000 sq.ft across five acres in Thiruchitrambalam village, Vanur taluk, the four-story edifice can accommodate around 500 IT professionals, boasting common facilities like a gym and cafeteria.

This initiative marks the inauguration of the first among seven Neo Tidel Parks announced in 2021, with the other projects coming up in Thanjavur, Salem, Vellore, Tiruppur, and Thoothukudi.

Additionally, two major Tidel Parks are on the horizon, one in Madurai and another in Tiruchy, with a combined investment of Rs 750 crore. Another significant office space is under construction in Coimbatore, with a capital expenditure exceeding Rs 1,100 crore, slated to host life science, aerospace, engineering companies, alongside IT firms. Furthermore, an Information Technology Tower has been inaugurated at Navalpattu in Tiruchy, with plans for a ‘Tech City’ in Hosur, dedicated to IT and ITeS firms and global capability centres of MNCs.