Tamil Nadu: TAMIN, IREL gear up to set up mineral separation plants in Theri forest

The decision for the venture was mooted after the union government prohibited granting licences for mining heavy minerals in February, 2019. The mineral separation plants in Kuthiraimozhi and Sathankulam are expected to generate a revenue of Rs 1,075 crore annually and provide employment opportunities to nearly 4,000 people in the vicinity. The separated minerals will be value added, and supplied to the atomic energy sector of the country and other industries, sources said. It may be noted that the southern coastal areas of the state and theri forests are rich in heavy minerals such as garnet, ilmenite, zircon, rutile, and monazite, an atomic mineral.



As per a government order issued by the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department on October 14, 2022, in-principle approval was granted for entering an MoU with IREL for mining and separation of beach sand minerals, 2022. The board of TAMIN had permitted its managing director to send proposals to IREL on May 2, 2019.



Though the Chairman of Atomic Energy Commission and Secretary of Department of Atomic Energy suggested IREL to hold an equity of 51%, TAMIN rejected it saying that the state government played an equal role in the development and utilisation of the resources, in addition to handling local issues and land-related disputes. Following this, an equal shareholding (50%) was agreed upon, which would further reflect an equal number of directors in the JV between the two companies. Also, the post of managing director or chairman would be rotated once in every three years.