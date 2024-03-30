Tamil Nadu: Trial run on Ukkadam-Aathupalam flyover soon

COIMBATORE: The Ukkadam-Aathupalam flyover in Coimbatore is likely to be partially opened for the public for a trial run from the first week of April as the State Highways (SH) department has completed over 90% of the works.

Considering the acute traffic congestion on the Ukkadam to Aathupalam Road in Coimbatore, the Highways Department had proposed a flyover to ease vehicle movement. Given this, the Tamil Nadu government approved the flyover project and work began in April 2018.

Later, demands were raised to extend the flyover further from Aathupalam to the Pollachi and Palakkad roads. Based on the request, the government gave the nod and the extension works commenced in 2021.

The Tamil Nadu State Highways Department has been executing the project. The officials often came under fire as the project works were delayed time and again. Due to the excruciating delay, the people and the motorists were frustrated and came down heavily against the SH officials.

After complaints kept pouring in, the district collector intervened and ordered the officials to expedite the works. The Minister of Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports EV Velu inspected the project last month and revealed that the works are about to be completed soon.

In this situation, the highways department officials have revealed that they are planning to open a portion of the flyover from April 1 for a trial run as they have completed over 90% of the work.

Speaking to TNIE, State Highways Department Divisional Engineer (DE) Prasanna Venkatesh said, “There are a total of eight ramps on the flyover. The bridge works have been finished and only the ramp works are pending. The up and down ramps near the Ukkadam junction have been completed.