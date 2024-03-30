Tamil Nadu: Trial run on Ukkadam-Aathupalam flyover soon

COIMBATORE: The Ukkadam-Aathupalam flyover in Coimbatore is likely to be partially opened for the public for a trial run from the first week of April as the State Highways (SH) department has completed over 90% of the works.
Considering the acute traffic congestion on the Ukkadam to Aathupalam Road in Coimbatore, the Highways Department had proposed a flyover to ease vehicle movement. Given this, the Tamil Nadu government approved the flyover project and work began in April 2018.
Later, demands were raised to extend the flyover further from Aathupalam to the Pollachi and Palakkad roads. Based on the request, the government gave the nod and the extension works commenced in 2021.
The Tamil Nadu State Highways Department has been executing the project. The officials often came under fire as the project works were delayed time and again. Due to the excruciating delay, the people and the motorists were frustrated and came down heavily against the SH officials.
After complaints kept pouring in, the district collector intervened and ordered the officials to expedite the works. The Minister of Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports EV Velu inspected the project last month and revealed that the works are about to be completed soon.
In this situation, the highways department officials have revealed that they are planning to open a portion of the flyover from April 1 for a trial run as they have completed over 90% of the work.
Speaking to TNIE, State Highways Department Divisional Engineer (DE) Prasanna Venkatesh said, “There are a total of eight ramps on the flyover. The bridge works have been finished and only the ramp works are pending. The up and down ramps near the Ukkadam junction have been completed.
Currently, the up-ramp (proceeding from the Palakkad road to Ukkadam) works on the Palakkad road are in progress and will be completed in the wee hours of Saturday morning. Meanwhile, the down-ramp on Palakkad Road will likely be completed in a couple of days. We are planning to finish all the work by April 1.”
The official also added that the ramps on the Pollachi road will be completed in about 15 days and the ramps on the Sungam Bypass Road towards Valankulam will be constructed in around two to three months. The TNSTC building is currently being demolished to make way for the ramps.
Once the flyover works are completely over, roundabouts are to be constructed at Ukkadam and Aathupalam junctions on the service roads.
Official sources said that a portion of the flyover is likely to be opened for a trial run from April first week for commuters proceeding from Kuniyamuthur on the Palakkad road to Ukkadam and vice versa. The streetlights, warning sign boards and tar roads have all been ready at the flyover for the trial run, added the sources.