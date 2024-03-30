The enchanting land of artistic marvels

"There is no civilisation that did not begin with art.”

The land of Tamil Nadu has a cultural history that dates back to almost 5,500 years. The region has witnessed the rule of monarchs, colonists as well as politicians of a free India, over the centuries. Art has made an immense contribution to this incredible history with its defining moments and here are a few of them that would certainly fill us with pride.

Designed by the dynasties

The three dynasties of Tamil Nadu — Pandyas, Pallavas, and Cholas — have played a huge role in aiding the artistic traditions of the region to reach its zenith. The spectacular gopurams that adorn the temples of south India, the Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple built by the Pandyas serving to be the finest example, the exquisite bronze sculptures of the Chola period which included the Nataraja sculpture, and many more, are the cultural epitome of these periods.

However, in the documentation of the history of these powerful dynasties, it is important to mention those pioneering developments that changed regional artistic narratives. The Pallava period was one in which the construction of temples and sculptures transitioned from rock-cut to stone temples.

The earlier years of their rule were the rock-cut phase when rock reliefs like ‘Arjuna’s penance’ at Mamallapuram were carved on rock boulders. In the latter period, this method gradually gave way to stone structures, like the Shore Temple at Mamallapuram which was built with blocks of granite and is famously known to be the oldest stone temple in south India.

When the Cholas took supreme control of the region, art and architecture reached another unbelievable peak. The Brihadeeswarar Temple built by Rajaraja I remains a mystery to most of us.

In an age where the tools to construct were limited, the possibility of building a temple so colossal is baffling indeed. The 216-foot tall temple was built without using any binding materials. Made completely of granite which was transported from thousands of kilometres away, the construction of the temple is an awe-inspiring marvel, even with all the technological advancements we have made.