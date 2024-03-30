The final destination of stars

It is also particularly insightful to see how stars swoop in and change the narrative of electoral politics frequently. If Sivaji Ganesan’s oscillating equation with DMK was an important story, we also had Karunanidhi’s attempt to prop son MK Muthu as an alternative to MGR.

Though Karunanidhi didn’t really find much success in his bid to make Muthu a bonafide star in Tamil cinema, his grandson Udhayanidhi Stalin had an extended run as a hero in the industry. Even if his initial films propped him as a no-frills star in breezy entertainers, Udhayanidhi took on serious roles just before he entered electoral politics in 2021. A string of films that spoke about social evils like caste discrimination and systemic oppression primed his entry into politics. Soon after, Udhayanidhi announced his retirement from acting after the 2023 film, Maamannan, to concentrate on his political career. If the late actor-politician Vijayakant’s entry into Tamil politics was an important turn, Rajinikanth’s ‘will-he-wont-he’ see-sawing in politics became a story for the ages.

Out of nowhere, Kamal Haasan one-upped his long-time friendly rival by launching a political party. We also have filmmaker Seeman’s political party creating an impact in the narrative, and many other actors being affiliated with the various parties like DMK, AIADMK, Congress, and BJP to create a space for themselves within the crowded political stage of Tamil Nadu.

And now, Vijay, at the peak of his superstardom, has announced his political entry. Weighing in on the major difference between an actor and a politician, Khushbhoo, who has weathered many a storm in both roles, says, “Being a politician isn’t just another role you are playing. Even if you are a great actor, people will know you are fake if you don’t truly believe in what you say.”

Meanwhile, writer-producer G Dhananjeyan throws the ball back to the critics of actors turning politicians and asks a pertinent question. “Is there any party in India that doesn’t use cinema stars during elections, either as a candidate or a campaigner? If a particular actor joins party X, members of party Y will criticise him. If that actor joins party Y, X will criticise him. If the same actor starts party Z, X and Y will criticise him. This is hypocrisy. Politicians need stars to further their influence. Stars want politics too for more power and chances. It is all about popularity, power, and opportunity.”