The perpetuity of polestars

Towards the end of the iconic Tamil film, Nayakan, the protagonist Velu Nayakkar, played by Kamal Haasan, is asked a simple question, “Neenga nallavara kettavara?” Faced with the predicament of either having to accept his sins or argue against them, he ays, “Theriyalaye pa…” Velu Nayakkar might not be a big fan of duality, but Tamil cinema is.

Throughout its glorious history, Tamil cinema has often revelled in pitting icons against one another and watching the world bloom or burn. “I didn’t let competition ever disturb my mind. It is my choice at the end of the day. I am the sum of all my choices,” says a rather philosophical Simran, who was not just paired opposite members of such iconic clashes but was part of one such clash herself when her career got inexplicably intertwined with that of Jyotika.

One of the earliest such clashes in Tamil cinema was between MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar and PU Chinnappa. It sowed the seeds for Tamil Nadu’s tryst with duality in cinema. You were either a fan of MKT or PUC. And later, you were either an MG Ramachandran fan or a Sivaji Ganesan fan. And then, later, you were either a Rajini fan or a Kamal fan, and now, we have got the whole Ajith-Vijay narrative going on for a while. “I think it is not just in Tamil Nadu. We have also seen it happen in the Telugu and Malayalam industries. Also, the world likes these polar opposites. Day and night, black and white … We want two opposing sides. Duality is comfortable for the system,” points out National award-winning author and producer G Dhananjeyan.

Noted dramatist, playwright and actor YG Mahendra, a selfconfessed ‘greatest fan of Sivaji’ shares that this duality was an important need of the then fledgling Tamil cinema industry. “Tamil cinema was finding its feet in the ’50s and ’60s, and the presence of father figures to properly guide us through our first steps was important. That is where Sivaji and MGR came into the picture. You could go to them with any problem, and they ensured that it was resolved. There was a sense of respect and fear about their aura. They were controlling the industry and bringing order to all the chaos. Of course, their immense charisma helped too.By the time, Rajini and Kamal came into the picture, the industry had changed. We didn’t need father figures. We needed brothers who would spread the name and fame of the industry. And so, it was a bit more friendly. There might be no problemsolving or statesmanlike guidance anymore. They were not leading the industry, but what is constant through the generations has been these icons’ unwavering charisma and mass appeal.”