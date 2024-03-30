Transformation into global hub for fintech firms

The colossal Fintech City project in Chennai has all the makings of becoming a catalyst to make Tamil Nadu a leading global destination for fintech firms by 2025. Phase I of the project on an expanse of 56 acres near the Chennai Trade Centre will be inaugurated by June this year.

Being a pioneer in the financial sector, the state, through the Fintech City, is vying to attract strategic investment of Rs 12,000 crore and create 1,50,000 jobs once the project becomes fully operational. During the foundation stone laying ceremony of the FinTech City, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa had said the project’s first phase will attract over Rs 1,000 crore worth investments and generate 7,000 employment opportunities for the state, making it an unparalleled hub in financial technology sector.

The financial services sector contributes nearly 5% to Tamil Nadu’s Gross State Domestic Product and has grown at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.15% in the last decade. The state boasts the highest credit-deposit ratio in the country and attracts significant foreign direct investment in banking, financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) services every year. Fintech firms depend on four key pillars: domain knowledge in finance, information technology, infrastructure, and diversified and inclusive markets, all of which are well-established in Tamil Nadu.

Interestingly, the first cooperative bank in India, The Madras Urban Cooperative Bank, was set up in Chennai in 1906. The country’s first private mutual fund was also established in Chennai in 1993, subsequent to the Government of India allowing private players to manage and operate mutual funds. Tamil Nadu has witnessed the growth of several banks and NBFCs, both in the public and private sectors, including microfinance vehicles such as chit funds.

Chennai is home to about 400 financial industry businesses, with nearly 200 located in the main residential clusters of Mylapore, RA Puram, Nungambakkam, and T Nagar. These areas are congested and have put pressure on civic authorities for additional infrastructure.

The growth in fintech is driven by a mix of startups and large firms. Startups provide specific and targeted financial products to tap into consumer segments not served by traditional financial institutions. Similarly, large financial institutions enhance their fintech offerings through firms providing digital infrastructure and in-house technology solutions to compete with new entrants or products and retain market share.