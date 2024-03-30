Treasure troves of traditional games

Temples of Tamil Nadu are perhaps among the most awe-inspiring in the country. The towering gopurams, exquisite sculptures, outpouring of emotion and faith, the many pillared halls, the ambience of sanctity — all of these have anchored them in our psyche as an intrinsic part of our state.

But there is one aspect that many people do not know, do not understand, and often do not see. And that is the games you find there. Temples have long been much more than places of worship. They were social places, cultural places, and in them, and through them many aspects of our culture thrived — art, music, dance, and even our cuisine. Is it surprising then, that games, too, played a critical part here? One of the things we know about our traditional games is that the rules belong to the oral tradition.

Little evidence survives because game pieces were often seeds, stones, or shells and many game boards were just drawn on the sand with a stick. Luckily for us, temples hold evidence of games that have been played for hundreds of years.

It takes a careful eye to notice these etchings and a keen focus on the floors of the temple. Having done this for 20 years now, I am quick to spot these patterns and know where they are most likely to be found — on the ‘thinnai’ at the entrance of the temple, the mandapams, or conveniently near doorways and pillars so one can lean back and enjoy the game.

How old are these games? We don’t know because these etchings can never be dated. But the clean lines and geometric patterns speak of skilled hands and specialised tools. Perhaps stone masons or craftsmen who worked on the temple during building or renovation? Maybe it was a way to pass the time when the sun set, and the oil lamps flickered in the night. We may never know the answers.

One of the games you are most likely to find in temples across Tamil Nadu is the game of Aadu Puli Aatam. This is a hunting game where three tigers and 15 goats battle it out on the game board. The tigers try to kill the goats while the goats on the other hand try to block the tiger, so it cannot move.

Unlike other strategy games, like chess, this game is about the community. It’s a game where the goats need to support each other and bolster each other’s safety in order to prevail. A true lesson in community building. What’s interesting about these games is that they’re rooted in the human psyche, in human thought, values, feelings, and beliefs, and very often, the essence of the game plays out in actual life.

To quote an example, an interesting inscription in the Tiruvottriyur temple, Chennai, talks of how villagers selected a person to be the watchman or ‘kavalkarar’ to ensure the safety of the village. For this role, they were rewarded with a tract of land reserved for this purpose. Failure to do the duty was severely dealt with by the villagers. The inscription speaks of insecurity in the region and due to some negligence by the watchmen, dacoits became prevalent causing great loss for the people. As many as 48 kavalkarars were taken to task and punished.