Tunes of transformation

Thrumming through bustling lanes of Vada Chennai and working-class neighbourhoods in Tamil Nadu, the soulful notes of gaana and beats of parai are featured in most Tamil film blockbusters and kuthu playlists. But when you listen closer, these music traditions that capture the daily lives and struggles of marginalised communities are a glimpse into the state’s cultural landscape, and a map to explore the heart of the anti-caste movement.

Associated with burial grounds and funerals, parai and gaana have long been considered “impure” and too “lowbrow” for the city’s Brahmanical sabhas. Over the past few years, folk traditions have reached stages and international platforms, with a message of anti-caste unity and rhythms of resistance. With mentions in the Thirukkural and Sangam literature, the parai — one of the oldest instruments in India — is crafted with cow skin, and was used as a means to announce news. Meanwhile, gaana has hazy origins and acts as a lexicon for the trademark ‘Madras bashai’, a mashup of languages, and a concoction of slang.

According to rapper Imman Vijay, gaana initially began during funerals, during the long nights of mourning and grief. “Love, self, politics, everything will be sung about. Almost everyone in Vada Chennai sings gaana, from kids to senior citizens. While working too, labourers sing.”

Roots of tradition

The term gaana can be traced back to the 60s says music artiste Gaana Ulaganathan. “When a group of migrant workers from Tamil Nadu went to Bombay for ship-related work, the contractor asked them to sing gaana, a term for song in Hindi. The labourers started singing in Tamil, and eventually, when they sang in Chennai, this term took currency. The subject of the songs could be about anything, such as drinking alcohol, a girl, stories from where they have travelled, or mundane everyday life,” he says. All these songs would contain a message and emotion, he adds.

Mapping the history of gaana, Antony Arul Valan writes in ‘A Conceptual Lexicon for the Twenty-First Century’ that this tradition finds roots in songs of siddhars of ancient Tamilakam, Tamil Muslim mystic Gunankudi Masthan Sahib and novelist Samuel Vedanayagam Pillai. Yet, he acknowledges that despite gaana existing for over two centuries, “their voices were muffled by the politics of nation-building that could only accommodate the songs of the affluent sections of the city.”

In the 90s, for the first time, this tradition was recorded in albums with songs contributed by Ulaganathan, Thousand Lights Gaana Selvam and Palani Antony. In the cinema world, composer and music director ‘Thenisai Thendral’ Deva opened a space for gaana paatu. “Gaana entered and now there is no film without gaana,” laughs Ulaganathan.

Songs of the subaltern

The world of music too reflects the casteist notions of purity, pollution and hierarchy. As folklore researcher and advocate Adal Arasu says, “Animal skin is seen as unhygienic, and behind the stigma is the idea of impurity. The question of why the stigma still exists is there but it can be seen when one picks up a parai. Nobel laureate CV Raman saw vibrations in the mridangam but he could have used the parai to understand these concepts too.” Crafted from the same thol (skin), one instrument has been in the limelight and the other relegated to centuries of discrimination. “Society and hierarchy dictate that parai and gaana are done by some and classical by others. That divide is there; one doesn’t think that scales, raagas, tunes exist in gaana but they do,” says Ulaganathan.