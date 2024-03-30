‘West India’ company is exploiting us now: Kamal Hassan

ERODE: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan started campaigning for the DMK alliance in Erode on Friday. Canvassing for DMK candidate K E Prakash, Kamal said he chose Erode to start campaigning because of his love for Periyar and the affection people showered on him during the Erode East by-election.

Attacking the BJP, he said an East India Company has already exploited us. Now a ‘West Indian’ company (BJP) has come towards us. It comes from the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi. It collects tax from us but does not give it to us. They are also not giving it to people in north Indian states, because they also come to Tamil Nadu in search of work. We don’t know where our tax goes.”

He added, “Farmers are attacked. Hindi is imposed; exams are imposed so that our schoolchildren cannot write. Petrol prices are dropping all over the world but only in India does the central government sell it at high cost. Even in times of emergency, this union government denies help to the people of Tamil Nadu. People should not forget these things. The DMK works for the poor and people should make it win.”

Further, he said, “Central government wants to destroy reservation that was achieved after a long struggle. People will give a due response in the Lok Sabha election.”