When going south means a good thing

Remember when filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho, at his Oscars 2020 speech, said: “Once you overcome the one-inch barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films”? The truth is, for decades now, before the obsession to make every second film pan-Indian caught on, Tamil cinema and its talent have consistently transcended borders and resonated across states.

Actor and film historian Mohan Raman points out that a 1948 Tamil film was the first to do well across the country. “Chandralekha, directed by SS Vasan, was a huge blockbuster not just in Tamil Nadu but in the Hindi hinterland too. Made by Gemini Studios, Vasan marketed it on a big scale, with expensive, giant posters which stunned Bollywood producers,” he says.

More Tamil films to follow this trend included Maya Bazaar, Naga Devathai, Jaganmohini and Mahishasura Mardini.

Mohan Raman notes that many of these Tamil films turned out to be hits after getting dubbed in other languages, especially Hindi — or getting remade.

“While Moondram Pirai was a big hit in Tamil, Sadma also set the cash registers ringing in Hindi. Ace director CV Sridhar also remade several of his Tamil films in Hindi like Kadhalikka Neramillai as Pyar Kiye Jaa and Nenjil Or Aalayam as Dil Ek Mandir. Famous Tamil director A Bhimsingh directed more than 20 films in Bollywood,” he says.