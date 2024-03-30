Will V’puram choose a new face for its next phase?

VILLUPURAM: Though it is distanced only 100 km from the state capital and less than 40 km from Puducherry union territory, Villupuram largely remains an underdeveloped agricultural district with only less than 20% of the population engaged in other businesses. The place, known for its century-old municipality, is far behind both socially and economically as caste and class differences hinder its growth.
This sleepy little rural town has a large population of Vanniyars, a most-backward class community in Tamil Nadu. The constituency is banked on their votes, with members from this community or other caste Hindu communities being fielded in elections on tickets from major parties. But after Villupuram was declared a reserved constituency in 2009 as part of the delimitation process from the erstwhile Tindivanam constituency, parties found it difficult to nominate SC members for the Lok Sabha election.
The constituency has six assembly segments — Mailam, Tindivanam (SC), Vanur (SC), Villupuram, Vikravandi, Tirukoilur, and Ulundurpet. Of the six, AIADMK candidates secured Tindivanam and Vanur seats and the DMK won the remaining four in the last assembly elections.
The pattern of winners in Lok Sabha polls suggests that voters here have factored in the contributions from the elected MPs and not just their party affiliation. Villupuram has been equally favourable for the AIADMK and DMK as MPs from both parties won with thumping majoritys on different occasions.
The place has poor educational and employment opportunities, dying agriculture for want of better irrigation, and a lack of commercial infrastructure development. However, what tops the chart is caste issues that act as a major obstacle for any new projects to come up in the region.
“The introduction of any new business outlets, say a coffee shop or a book store, is kept away from Villupuram because of the notion that modernity will damage the strongly-built caste hierarchy, along with which comes misogyny. Once the people feel the hierarchy is being broken, they will no longer be the faithful caste-vote patrons of any party. This is why neither of the Dravidian majors brought in any large-scale development to our district,” alleged Karkee Udhayan (35), head of a youth skill training organisation.
A poor number of educational institutions pushes youth to take up higher studies outside the district. But underprivileged families won’t be able to afford it. As per the school education’s data, 35% of students of Villupuram who pass Class 12 fail to attend college.
“We want more colleges and companies, as going to Chennai, Puducherry or Tiruchy burdens our purses. Villupuram also needs commercial development that will pave the way for employment to a largely unskilled mass and to graduate youngsters at the managerial levels,” said V Mahalakshmi (35), a private school teacher.
Apart from this, irrigation is another problem of farmers here, who form 75% of the voting population, according to the 2011 district census. Delay in fixing two damaged check dams — Ellis Chatram and Thalavanur dam — adds to their worries.
G Kalivardhan (63), local farmers’ association deputy secretary said, “Both AIADMK and DMK have failed to restore these dams. Summer is already here and despite good rains in the monsoon, the unavailability of check dams to store that water will push us to a drought-like situation by mid April. We need a government that will promise us water.”
Amidst all the issues that trouble Villupuram, people have curious questions against the ruling party for not arresting any accused in the Melpathi temple issue that brought to the fore the caste discrimination in the district last year. “No one who beat the Dalit boy and his family were arrested. The president of the village, a Vanniyar, who is also a DMK man, was not expelled from the party even after he went on record saying they won’t tolerate Dalits’ entry into the (Draupadi Amman) temple. Nobody cares of our dignity,” said K Siva (30), a Dalit resident of Koliyanur.
Siva resonates the feelings of many frustrated Dalit population in the district who seem to have slight hopes on the INDIA bloc, trying to reconcile themselves that caste would never be the mainstream problem for caste-bound political parties.
MP Ravikumar intervened in the Melpathi issue a month after the incident and formed an all-party group to condemn and solve it. The temple was sealed in June, two months after the incident. The battleground is open for the candidates to address these multi-layered issues.
In his last term, Ravikumar pointed to his efforts in bringing better health infrastructure, making several key trains halt at Villupuram junction, and attracting the government’s heed to archaeological sites. He played a key role in bringing a mini-IT park in Vanur.
“However, Ravikumar contesting in the ‘earthen pot’ symbol instead of DMK’s ‘rising sun’ last time is likely to pose a challenge in reaping votes,” said K Sathish (28), a political data analyst.
Ravikumar is, however, confident of recording a thumping victory. “It is certain that the INDIA bloc will emerge victorious as people of the nation are frustrated with the communal and divisive politics spearheaded by the BJP,” he said.
His opponent from PMK, who is contesting as part of the BJP-led NDA alliance, is S Murali Sankar (34). While his lack of experience in the poll arena may be a disadvantage, he seems to have a following among youth because of his identity as a football coach.
Expressing confidence about his victory banking on his party’s perceived vote bank in the region, Murali told TNIE, “I need just one chance to prove my commitment towards public welfare. Every issue in the district, from agriculture to development, will be addressed.”
The third prominent candidate is AIADMK’s J Bakkiyaraj (41), who is also a new face in election. His campaign is backed by C Ve Shanmugam, former minister and a party strongman from the region. Bakkiyaraj said, “I assure to work for the people and thank my party for giving me the ticket. I will voice local issues at the parliament and bring development.”