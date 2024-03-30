Will V’puram choose a new face for its next phase?

The place has poor educational and employment opportunities, dying agriculture for want of better irrigation, and a lack of commercial infrastructure development. However, what tops the chart is caste issues that act as a major obstacle for any new projects to come up in the region.

“The introduction of any new business outlets, say a coffee shop or a book store, is kept away from Villupuram because of the notion that modernity will damage the strongly-built caste hierarchy, along with which comes misogyny. Once the people feel the hierarchy is being broken, they will no longer be the faithful caste-vote patrons of any party. This is why neither of the Dravidian majors brought in any large-scale development to our district,” alleged Karkee Udhayan (35), head of a youth skill training organisation.

A poor number of educational institutions pushes youth to take up higher studies outside the district. But underprivileged families won’t be able to afford it. As per the school education’s data, 35% of students of Villupuram who pass Class 12 fail to attend college.

“We want more colleges and companies, as going to Chennai, Puducherry or Tiruchy burdens our purses. Villupuram also needs commercial development that will pave the way for employment to a largely unskilled mass and to graduate youngsters at the managerial levels,” said V Mahalakshmi (35), a private school teacher.

Apart from this, irrigation is another problem of farmers here, who form 75% of the voting population, according to the 2011 district census. Delay in fixing two damaged check dams — Ellis Chatram and Thalavanur dam — adds to their worries.

G Kalivardhan (63), local farmers’ association deputy secretary said, “Both AIADMK and DMK have failed to restore these dams. Summer is already here and despite good rains in the monsoon, the unavailability of check dams to store that water will push us to a drought-like situation by mid April. We need a government that will promise us water.”

Amidst all the issues that trouble Villupuram, people have curious questions against the ruling party for not arresting any accused in the Melpathi temple issue that brought to the fore the caste discrimination in the district last year. “No one who beat the Dalit boy and his family were arrested. The president of the village, a Vanniyar, who is also a DMK man, was not expelled from the party even after he went on record saying they won’t tolerate Dalits’ entry into the (Draupadi Amman) temple. Nobody cares of our dignity,” said K Siva (30), a Dalit resident of Koliyanur.