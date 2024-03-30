With favourable startup climate, TN emerges numero uno

In the blink of an eye, the state’s startup scene has gathered momentum, courtesy a favourable policy ecosystem and other developments coming together. Tamil Nadu emerged as the ‘Best Performer’ under the union government’s 2022 State Startup Ranking. It has consistently improved and reached the top position, moving from the bottom category in 2018. The report was released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), which measures states’ policy efforts to build an ecosystem favourable to startup growth and tracks the evolution of policies and overall efforts.

Rankings aside, Tamil Nadu has also produced some of the country’s most innovative, design-led and research-driven startups. Players like Zoho Corporation, Freshworks, and Agnikul Cosmos are prime examples. Many startups in the state operate in business-to-business domain rather than offering direct consumer services.

Tamil Nadu boasts startups in key sectors such as aerospace, defence, space, satellite, SaaS, manufacturing tech, augmented and virtual reality, IoT, chip making, agri-tech, food-tech, and climate-tech, as well as some in nascent areas like quantum computing, Web3, and data science. The state’s skilled and talented population, coupled with an already industrialised economy and robust academic institutions, contribute to its emergence as a startup stronghold. Notably, the IIT Madras-Research Park serves as a significant ecosystem for startups, with the IIT-Madras Incubation cell since its inception having brought forward 350 startups, collectively valued at Rs 45,000 crore. In the 2022-23 fiscal, these startups generated a combined revenue of Rs 3,000 crore. Tamil Nadu also leads in the number of patent registrations.