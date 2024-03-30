'Women not used properly in MNREGS in Tamil Nadu': NTK leader Seeman

TENKASI: NTK chief coordinator Seeman on Friday took a dig at the state government and said it had failed to give women workers useful work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. He was on a canvassing trail in Kadayanallur, Puliyangudi and Sankarankovil, for his party’s Tenkasi candidate Esai Mathivanan.

Addressing the gathering, Seeman said, “Because of this scheme, farmers gave up their occupation due to manpower shortage. But, Kerala is utilising such workers on the farmland, which is benefiting both farmers and workers.” Advising the public against falling for money as a poll sop, Seeman said, “Candidates of some political parties are investing more than Rs 100 crore to be distributed to voters instead of votes. They think that they can win this way, and get back Rs 500 crore during their five-year tenure as MP.”

Talking about the prioritisation of certain languages over others, Seeman further suggested that the post of the prime minister should be given to all states on a rotational basis, in a bid to tackle the issue. Earlier, the leader was in Tirunelveli’s Alangulam canvassing for the party’s candidate B Sathya, and had garlanded former CM K Kamaraj’s statue.