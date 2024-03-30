Youth dies after being gagged at a private deaddiction centre in Coimbatore, police probe on

COIMBATORE: A 20-year-old youth from the Karur district was killed at a private deaddiction centre near Kovilpalayam in Coimbatore after staff at the centre allegedly tied and gagged him to stop him from being violent.

According to sources, the victim was tied with a band and his mouth gagged with a cloth to stop him from blabbering. He died due to asphyxiation, said police.

The deceased was identified as Kishore (20), son of Pichamuthu from Gandhigramam in Karur district. He was a student of first-year BSc computer science in a private college near Peelamedu in Coimbatore. Kishore was admitted to the 'Helping Hands' deaddiction Centre on Karuvalur Road near Kovilpalayam a month ago for treatment of drug addiction.

Following his death, the family of the victim has demanded a thorough investigation. As part of the investigation, the Kovilpalayam police has taken the owner and staff of the centre, including the warder and psychologist into custody.