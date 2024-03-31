CCMC to set up twin garbage bins soon in commercial areas

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is planning to introduce the twin bin system to separate wastes and avoid dumping garbage on the road.

The sanitary personnel will be installing two bins in marketplaces, commercial areas, bazaars and roads with over 100 shops to reduce on-street littering in the city. The bins will be installed under the Swachh Bharat Mission in areas where there are multiple business establishments.

World over under the twin bin system two garbage bins — one green and another blue — are placed together to segregate food waste and recyclable waste. An official from the health section of the CCMC said that two garbage bins will be placed side by side to collect small amounts of biodegradable and non-biodegradable wastes that are often disposed of by pedestrians on footpaths.

Around 75 bins will be installed. They will be placed at Town Hall Bus Stop, Trichy Main Road, Saibaba Colony, Gandhipuram Crosscut Road, 100 Feet Road, RS Puram, Sundarapuram and other areas which have a large number of commercial stores, added the official.

Various infrastructure facilities are being set up in the Coimbatore city limits under the Swacchh Bharath Mission. Waste management is being given importance.