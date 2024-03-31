DMK, Congress lash out at PM Modi for raising Katchatheevu issue after five decades

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK and its ally Congress on Sunday strongly criticized the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for raising the five decades old Katchatheevu issue now.

Reacting to the views expressed by the PM on the Katchatheevu issue in his 'X' handle sharply, DMK spokesperson S Manuraj said, "Startling that the Prime Minister's eyes have been opened by a news article based on an RTI query filed by his party person and information provided by his government on an issue that is nearly 50 years old."

Manuraj also said after 10 years in government, the incumbent party is afraid to campaign on its achievements and is still busy with opposition blaming. "Either way, this is a woeful and outdated campaign issue," he added.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to retrieve Katchatheevu during the past 10 years if he is really concerned about its ceding to Sri Lanka. "Why did Modi fail to protect Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh? China has encroached on many thousand square kilometres of Indian territory. Why is the PM silent on this?"

Earlier, BJP State president K Annamalai tweeted about an RTI reply he received on Katchatheevu and charged that the Congress and the DMK betrayed Tamil Nadu by handing over Katchatheevu island on a silver platter to Sri Lanka in the mid-1970s putting to risk the lives and livelihood of Tamil fishermen.