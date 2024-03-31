‘INDIA bloc will secure a crucial win this election’: Sasikanth Senthil

A

Public discourse is not shaped by political parties. While political parties bring forth issues, it's the agenda-setters like the media who play a crucial role in driving the discussions. A political party can only do so much and if the media is not able to take it forward, it creates a problem in people's issues gaining prominence. This challenge isn't exclusive to Congress; it reflects in the whole ecosystem. In 2014, the BJP was able to create hype out of issues like the 2G scam and the coal scam out of which we now know nothing came out. Media was allowed to function freely then.