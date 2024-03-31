‘INDIA bloc will secure a crucial win this election’: Sasikanth Senthil

Former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil made headlines in 2019 when he resigned from the civil services, citing concerns over the prevailing political atmosphere. In 2020, he joined the Congress party. His influence in the party became apparent in an important role in Congress victory in Karnataka where he spearheaded the party's war room during the elections. He also donned a similar role for the party during the Telangana and Rajasthan elections. With just over four years of political experience, Senthil will now face the mandate of the people as he has been announced as the Congress candidate for the Thiruvallur constituency. Edited excerpts from the interview:
Tiruvallur is one of the districts known for its industries alongside substantial agricultural activities. If elected as an MP, how do you plan to balance both sectors? What is your long-term vision for the constituency?
Sub-urban areas demand a forward-looking approach. Rather than solving problems ad-hoc, there should be a plan for five years in the mid-term and ten years in the long-term. My vision is centered on ensuring that as the district develops, every portion of the growth reflects the lessons learned and the unique character of each area. I am also concerned about protecting ecosystems, which is a crucial factor in mitigating problems like urban flooding. As far as agriculture is concerned, people are finding it difficult to find farm labour and I see a lot of land fallow which has to be addressed. There is a lot of interesting work to do.
Given your strong concern for ecosystems, do you have any firm stance against projects like the extension of the Adani port?
I am strongly for anything which would bring mutually beneficial outcomes. However, there are certain "no-compromise" areas and my priority will always be the preservation of the environment.
There have been speculations regarding your association with Savukku Shankar, who has been critical of your alliance partner - DMK. Do you think it will have a bearing on your credibility?
I don't see why it should matter at all. You can find answers from what I am doing and what I have done. My priority is the substantial work we have to accomplish together as a community.
There appears to be a lack of unity within the INDIA bloc, with problems in presenting a united front even though many of them are opposing the BJP. What, in your view, is the reason for this?
There is no lack of unity in terms of ideology. It's more about political equations, which have been ironed out in many cases. It is about individual political numbers. Even in the coming days, there can be many churnings and shifts.
Did the opposition, including the Congress party, effectively capitalize on the revelations surrounding electoral bonds? Do you think that corruption allegations are not working against BJP as it does against Congress/DMK?
Public discourse is not shaped by political parties. While political parties bring forth issues, it's the agenda-setters like the media who play a crucial role in driving the discussions. A political party can only do so much and if the media is not able to take it forward, it creates a problem in people's issues gaining prominence. This challenge isn't exclusive to Congress; it reflects in the whole ecosystem. In 2014, the BJP was able to create hype out of issues like the 2G scam and the coal scam out of which we now know nothing came out. Media was allowed to function freely then.
While you have criticized the media for failing to set an agenda, has the Congress party effectively utilized other platforms like social media to its advantage?
The kind of ideology we are advocating is fundamentally different from that of the BJP. Messages of fear or hate tend to spread rapidly due to the inherent momentum they have. Conversely, promoting positivity and goodwill requires concerted efforts at multiple levels. So, the job that we have taken for ourselves is not an easy one.
Congress has voiced out various issues like caste reservation and electoral bonds among others. However, it is not able to consolidate public opinion. Will the arrest of leaders like Kejriwal from the INIDA bloc help them to do it?
It's challenging to raise awareness on issues when the media is not giving them the attention they deserve. If the media doesn't discuss the issues we are protesting for, how will people understand the gravity of the issues? The decline of the media's role in setting the country's agenda is a fundamental failure of democratic institutions, not just political parties.
While you are claiming that the media is biased, what is the alternative for the Congress party to reach the people?
The media is not biased but it has shunned its role. Rahul Gandhi's walk from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari is an alternative. We are also constantly trying to use our organizational strength to reach the people as every village still has Congress men.
Having served as a war room strategist in elections in Karnataka and Rajasthan for the Congress party, and now contesting on the ground in Tamil Nadu, what are the key differences and challenges you face in both roles?
My role there was not merely managing the social media, it was primarily organizational. My contribution to the entire process centered on organizational strategies. This remains consistent whether working on the ground or in a war room. I have a deep appreciation for our organization and the dedicated individuals within it. In both settings, my focus is on organizational aspects - how to uplift and communicate with our cadre effectively.
Do you think contesting elections will restrict you to one state?
For political work, you need to connect to people and it can't be done remotely. You need to interact with people so that they push you to act to resolve their problems. For me, Tiruvallur is my connection to the ground. By serving the people there to the best of my abilities, I will not only fulfil my duty to them but also gain a lot for my politics which will transcend beyond one constituency.
Given the Congress party's longstanding alliance like DMK in Tamil Nadu, what opportunities do you see for organizational growth for the party in the state?
Currently, the entire nation is facing a crisis. Our alliance isn't just about winning elections but also about overcoming these challenges since we are stronger together. We won't know how things will pan out in the future. It is the best alliance that can happen right now and it is an ideological alliance.
BJP has been stating that it would win 400 seats this election. How much do you think the INDIA bloc would win?
I see the claim as merely a tactic. However, across India, there's a significant undercurrent of sentiment that's shaping up, and I believe this will be reflected in the voting patterns. I am hopeful that the INDIA alliance will secure a crucial victory in this election.