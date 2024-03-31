LS poll: Original OPS gets jackfruit symbol, namesakes get bucket & grapes

RAMANATHAPURAM: Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who is gearing up to contest from Ramanathapuram in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, was allotted the 'jackfruit' symbol through drawing of lots at the district collectorate on Saturday. As no candidates, except for two alternative candidates of IUML and NTK parties, have withdrawn their nominations, as many as 25 people, including five OPSes and one MPS, will be contesting from the constituency.

Sources said, ex-chief minister O Panneerselvam had earlier stated that he preferred either 'bucket, 'jackfruit' or 'grapes' as his poll symbol. However, as two other candidates (OPSes) also preferred the same symbols, the election officials decided to allot the symbols by drawing lots, as per procedure.

While chief minister O Pannerselvam was allotted the jackfruit symbol, OPS s/o Otchatthevar of Thirumangalam and OPS s/o Oyyathevar of Solaialagupuram were given the bucket and grapes symbols, respectively. Interestingly, OPS s/o of Otchappan of Usilampatti was allotted 'sugarcane farmer', a symbol which had been sought by the NTK party. Also, OPS s/o Oyyaram of Ramanathapuramwas allotted glass tumbler symbol.

"We are happy that we got jackfruit as our symbol, as it is one of the Mukkani (three major fruits - mango, jackfruit and banana). Whatever be the symbol, our leader ex-CM O Panneerselvam will surely win," supporters of OPS said in Ramanathapuram.

Apart from the major party candidates, allocation of symbols for 21 independent candidates was carried out later in the evening hours, sources added. Meanwhile, a total of 56 nominations were filed in the Ramanathapuram constituency, of which those of 27 candidates were accepted by the election officials after the scrutiny.