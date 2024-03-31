Plea against use of high pressure pumps to spray water on deity during Chithirai festival

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday added the Madurai commissioner of police, superintendent of police and HR and CE department as parties to a petition filed by a man against the use of high pressure pumps to spray water on the deity, Lord Kallazhagar, during the Chithirai festival in the district.

The petitioner A Nagarajan, a resident of Madurai, stated that thousands of devotees gather to witness the entry of Lord Kallazhagar into Vaigai river during the Chithirai festival. While carrying out the procession, traditionally water is sprayed on the deity with hand pumps fitted on leather bags made of goat skin.

"More than 200 families come to the city for exclusively selling the bag for this festival. It is further learned that the process of making the bags would begin nearly three months before the festival," he added.

However, in recent times, people have begun using high pressure pumps instead of hand pumps to spray water, thereby damaging the ornaments of the deity. The spraying of water with heavy force also affects the devotees who carry the palanquin of the deity, Nagarajan alleged, and requested the collector and police to introduce necessary restrictions to prevent the same.

Justice GR Swaminathan, who heard the petition, added the above authorities as parties to the case and adjourned it to Tuesday for passing orders.