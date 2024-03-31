PMK rebuffs CM’s social justice jibe, seeks answer on 10.5% Vanniyar quota

CHENNAI: PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing him of betraying the Vanniyar community by failing to provide the promised 10.5% internal reservation despite the Supreme Court’s go-ahead based on a caste-census.

Ramadoss’s criticism comes in response to Stalin questioning PMK aligning with the BJP. He said Stalin has no authority to discuss social justice with PMK.

In his press statement, Ramadoss recalled he had successfully managed to make the former Congress-led central government implement 27% reservation for OBC candidates in the union government’s higher education institutions. “Likewise, I will work towards social justice with the BJP-led government,” he said.

He further asked Stalin if the DMK has assured to fulfil the poll promises of its allies. As far as the PMK is concerned, he said, a common minimum programme will be developed to include the poll promises of the allies and the central government will act on that basis. He further recalled how the PMK’s demand of 27% reservation was included in the common minimum programme of the UPA-1 in 2004 when PMK was one of its alliance partners.