Potaloorani locals threaten to boycott poll if fishing processing units not shut

THOOTHUKUDI: In a bid to condemn the district administration's inaction against three fish processing units, which allegedly release smoke with a foul smell, functioning in Pottaloorani of Ellainayakkanpatti village panchayat, the locals raised black flags and threatened to boycott the poll on Saturday.
Demanding that the district election officer or a top revenue official hold peace talks at Potaloorani itself, organisers of the protest refused to take down the black flags when the police were trying to pacify them. Pottaloorani is located near Vagaikulam and consists of 650 families, which accounts for 1,100 voters. Most of them are government employees, with the majority being associated with the Indian army.
The locals have accused the three private fish processing units of releasing smoke filled with stench during the production hours. The stench, they said, is worse on foggy days and during monsoon. The farmers, they added, could not work in the fields. The smoke released also causes nausea and sleeplessness among the people, the locals alleged. Moreover, one of the private companies has been discharging effluents into the Perumal naicker oorani, a waterbody in the village, they added.
Despite multiple agitations, there was no action against the units, the villagers alleged, and added that the police had even booked 10 locals in the past. A local said that the district administration, through the police, had arranged for talks,but they rejected it. "We do not wish to speak with the police officers as they are not authorised to hold peace meetings," the villager said.
Speaking to TNIE, the sub-collector said that he invited them for peace talks, but they refused. "We will pursue them so that they end the protest amicably," he said. The top official added that air and land samples were collected a few months ago by a team of officials, including from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB). The report is yet to be received. Further action will be taken based on the report, he said.