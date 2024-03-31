Potaloorani locals threaten to boycott poll if fishing processing units not shut

THOOTHUKUDI: In a bid to condemn the district administration's inaction against three fish processing units, which allegedly release smoke with a foul smell, functioning in Pottaloorani of Ellainayakkanpatti village panchayat, the locals raised black flags and threatened to boycott the poll on Saturday.

Demanding that the district election officer or a top revenue official hold peace talks at Potaloorani itself, organisers of the protest refused to take down the black flags when the police were trying to pacify them. Pottaloorani is located near Vagaikulam and consists of 650 families, which accounts for 1,100 voters. Most of them are government employees, with the majority being associated with the Indian army.

The locals have accused the three private fish processing units of releasing smoke filled with stench during the production hours. The stench, they said, is worse on foggy days and during monsoon. The farmers, they added, could not work in the fields. The smoke released also causes nausea and sleeplessness among the people, the locals alleged. Moreover, one of the private companies has been discharging effluents into the Perumal naicker oorani, a waterbody in the village, they added.