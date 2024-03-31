Raise minimum auction price, demand small tea growers

NILGIRIS: The Nilgiris Small Tea Growers Welfare Association demanded the central government to increase the minimum auction price for tea powder up to Rs 200 per kilogram. The Association, which has threatened to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha election, has now got the backing of the Badaga Desa Party (BDP).

Malaimavatta Siru Vivasayikalnala Sangam or the Nilgiris Small Tea Growers Welfare Association announced the boycott of the Aprl 19 Lok Sabha election as their demands were not addressed by the central government.

The association led by I Bojan of Thumbur is issuing notices seeking support from their members at important locations in and around Ooty town. They want the central government to increase the minimum auction price for tea powder as they are currently getting just a minimum of Rs 50 and maximum of Rs 80.

The BDP has extended their support to the farmers as their demand of including them in the Scheduled Tribe community list has also not been addressed by the central government. It has decided to work together for the welfare of the Badagas as most of the farmers belong to the same community.