Raise minimum auction price, demand small tea growers

NILGIRIS: The Nilgiris Small Tea Growers Welfare Association demanded the central government to increase the minimum auction price for tea powder up to Rs 200 per kilogram. The Association, which has threatened to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha election, has now got the backing of the Badaga Desa Party (BDP).
Malaimavatta Siru Vivasayikalnala Sangam or the Nilgiris Small Tea Growers Welfare Association announced the boycott of the Aprl 19 Lok Sabha election as their demands were not addressed by the central government.
The association led by I Bojan of Thumbur is issuing notices seeking support from their members at important locations in and around Ooty town. They want the central government to increase the minimum auction price for tea powder as they are currently getting just a minimum of Rs 50 and maximum of Rs 80.
The BDP has extended their support to the farmers as their demand of including them in the Scheduled Tribe community list has also not been addressed by the central government. It has decided to work together for the welfare of the Badagas as most of the farmers belong to the same community.
The BDP extended support to the association on Saturday and they have also decided to spread the message among their members across the Nilgiris district by issuing pamphlets to them and seek their support to boycott the upcoming election in large numbers.
“We will show our unity in the upcoming election as none of the regional and national parties has given written assurance to us to include us in the ST list. However, all the parties like the DMK, AIADMK and BJP are giving oral assurance and asking for our support. However, we have denied it and strongly told them that we need written assurance and then only we will extend support,” said Manjai V Mohan, founder of BDP.
Bojan said the association announced an election boycott a week ago and started issuing pamphlets since their demand has not been met by both the central and state governments. “With inadequate prices for tea powder, the livelihood of the people remains the same over the last three decades. A Government Order should be issued based on the Commerce Department’s order of 1977. Private tea factories should not sell tea powder to retail industries,” said Bojan.