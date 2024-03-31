‘Saddleback’ Tahr in Mukurthi National Park radio-collared ahead of census

CHENNAI: In a first, the state forest department, with the help of World Wildlife Fund (WWF)-India, has successfully radio-collared a fully-grown ‘saddleback’ Nilgiri Tahr in Mukurthi National Park. The whole operation was completed without tranquilising the animal.

A team from WWF India led by scientist A Predit kept visiting Mukurthi, western catchment area of the Western Ghats, for two years, familiarising with a herd of Nilgiri Tahr.

Since, it’s the first time a mountain ungulate was being collared, the Nilgiri Tahr project officials and WWF team zeroed in on a saddleback, which is the most matured male individual that has high stress-tolerance levels.

Salt licks were used to lure the animal to them. Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary, Environment, Forests and Climate Change Department, told TNIE, “It’s our conscious decision to capture the animal without tranquilising it. Drop net method was used and the male was released back into the wild within 20 minutes. As of now, the individual is doing good. We have started receiving signal from the radio-collar. Post release monitoring is going on by the team.”

To a query, Sahu said the collar is less than 750 grams. Ideally, the collar should be less than 5% of the animal’s body weight. The body measurements that were taken after the capture indicate the animal weighs around 100 kilogrammes. So, the collar weight is less than 1%, which will not have any bearing on the Tahr’s movement.