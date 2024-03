CHENNAI: In a new record, Tamil Nadu witnessed a surge in power consumption, hitting 426.785 million units (MUs) for the first time on Friday. This surpasses the previous record of 423.785 MUs set on April 20, 2023.

While comparing the previous record, the state crossed power consumption threshold earlier. A senior official told TNIE, “With the rising temperatures, Lok Sabha elections and board exams, the power consumption in Tamil Nadu breached 400 MUs in the first week of March. Hence, the utility expected that consumption would touch the new record by March.”

Despite the power consumption reaching the milestone, in the second or third week of April, there is a chance to go higher than the present record, the official added.