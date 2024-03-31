Tobacco products found in car that collided with bus in TN's Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: Over 30 bags of banned tobacco products were seized from a car that collided with a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus on the ghat road at Thoppur in Dharmapuri district on Saturday evening. A massive traffic jam followed soon after the accident.

“The car was en route to Salem from Krishnagiri. It collided with the centre median and overturned on the opposite lane as it approached the twin bridge at the Thoppur ghat section of the national highway. A TNSTC bus collided with the overturned car. The car driver survived and escaped from the spot,” said Thoppur police.

The contrabands kept in over 30 bags were found during a search of the car by the police. Each bag weighed nearly 50 kilogram.

The car and the tobacco products have been confiscated and a case has been registered. Efforts are underway to identify the car driver, added police.