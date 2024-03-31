VCK gets pot, but MDMK loses top; jackfruit for OPS

CHENNAI: After much political heat over allocation of symbols to parties in Tamil Nadu that are against the BJP by the Election Commission, the VCK got its ‘pot’ symbol on Saturday. While the MDMK has to make do with ‘matchbox’ in Tiruchy, the only seat it is contesting in the DMK-led INDIA alliance, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who is contesting as an Independent, was allocated ‘jackfruit’ symbol in Ramanathapuram.

The VCK has emerged successful in getting ‘pot’ after several run-ins with the EC, but the MDMK faces the unenviable task of popularising its new symbol in just a few days. VCK sources said the party was confident of getting back its symbol as both its candidates, Thol Thirumavalavan (Chidambaram) and D Ravikumar (Villupuram), are sitting MPs.

Speaking to reporters in Ariyalur, Thirumavalavan said, “We are delighted to have been assigned the ‘pot’ symbol. Since candidates are contesting on behalf of VCK not only in Tamil Nadu but also in other states, we applied to the ECI two months ago demanding ‘pot’ as the common symbol. But ECI rejected it, saying that the party did not meet the minimum requirement of polling 1% of total valid votes in the last election. It shocked us. We filed a petition in the Delhi High Court and said ECI had given wrong information regarding VCK’s vote share. The ECI had deliberately denied us the symbol.”