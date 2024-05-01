22 sustain injuries in two separate private bus accidents in TN's Tirupattur

TIRUPATTUR: As many as 22 people got injured in two separate road accidents in Tirupattur district on Tuesday, said police.

The first incident happened around 9 am when a private bus, driven by N Shakthivel (42), en route to Dharmapuri with around 30 passengers lost control near a narrow curve of the rail overbridge at Supallipattu village in Tirupattur. The bus collided with an empty lorry coming from Dharmapuri (to Kancheepuram) on the opposite side. A total of 12 passengers, the lorry driver, A Devaraj (44) and his son D Sabarivasan (20), who was accompanying him, sustained injuries.

A passerby informed the police and the 108 ambulance services. Subsequently, the injured were transported to Tirupattur Government Hospital. While Sabarivasan suffered severe injuries on his thigh, the remaining 13 sustained minor injuries. A case has been registered by the Kandili police and an investigation is under way.