22 sustain injuries in two separate private bus accidents in TN's Tirupattur

TIRUPATTUR: As many as 22 people got injured in two separate road accidents in Tirupattur district on Tuesday, said police.
The first incident happened around 9 am when a private bus, driven by N Shakthivel (42), en route to Dharmapuri with around 30 passengers lost control near a narrow curve of the rail overbridge at Supallipattu village in Tirupattur. The bus collided with an empty lorry coming from Dharmapuri (to Kancheepuram) on the opposite side. A total of 12 passengers, the lorry driver, A Devaraj (44) and his son D Sabarivasan (20), who was accompanying him, sustained injuries.
A passerby informed the police and the 108 ambulance services. Subsequently, the injured were transported to Tirupattur Government Hospital. While Sabarivasan suffered severe injuries on his thigh, the remaining 13 sustained minor injuries. A case has been registered by the Kandili police and an investigation is under way.
Tirupattur Collector K Tharpagaraj and Superintendent of Police Albert John visited the accident spot. The collector instructed relevant authorities to install barricades to reduce vehicle speed at the location. Additionally, he directed the installation of bright lights to enhance safety for nighttime travel. Tharpagaraj also visited the injured individuals at the hospital.
In another incident, a private bus en route to Tirupattur from Vellore on Tuesday collided with a parked earth mover at Girisamuthiram near Vaniyambadi, where road expansion work is under way. The accident happened as the bus driver lost control while attempting to shift from the service lane to the highway, hitting the earth mover parked at a construction site.
Eight passengers sustained minor injuries, including six women and two men. They were taken to Vaniyambadi Government Hospital for treatment. Vaniyambadi Taluk police have registered a case and a probe is on.