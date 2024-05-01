Blazing sun no bar in building a livelihood in Tamil Nadu

The construction sector, one of the key drivers of India’s growth, is estimated to account for more than 10% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The sector is driven not just by investments, but by the workforce that exceeds 7 crore.
On Tuesday, K Sekar was at work at a construction site in Thingalur in Erode that has the highest temperature in the state this summer. In an attempt to escape the heat, he wrapped his head with a towel that gets dried up pretty quick. He, however, said skipping work is no option, as it will affect his daily wages.
He acknowledged that the workers get exhausted sooner because of the heat. “We bring lemon juice and buttermilk from home and keep consuming them often, besides water, to keep our energy high,” he said.
68-year-old mason R Ravi dreams of spending a peaceful time at his home near the mangroves-filled Pichavaram in Cuddalore district. However, he rarely gets an opportunity to visit his native. He has been working as a construction worker since he was 18.
“The apartment construction (in Chennai) I am working on now needs to be finished on time. Therefore I cannot skip work,” he said, adding he is being paid Rs 1,000 per day. “If I skip work now, what if I don’t get work later,” he asked.
S Murugan, a 48-year-old worker from Kanniyakumari district, says he worked even on Sundays. “We work from 8 am to 6 pm even in this summer,” he said, adding he has Rs 2 lakh loan to settle and has to support the education of two of his sons since he did not want them to toil in construction work like him. Despite having a driver’s licence, he opted to work in the construction industry since there is more work and an assured pay of Rs 800 per day.
A considerable number of construction workers in Tamil Nadu are migrant workers from northern states. Govind Ram (28), a native of Bihar, came to Chennai three months ago. He is working at the CMRL construction site in St Thomas Mount. He stays with other workers in a makeshift camp at the site.
“Even in our village it gets unbearably hot during summers. Though I am used to heat, it gets really difficult to work here in the afternoons now. Therefore, we now try to take a break during afternoons and begin again in the evenings,” he said.
32-year-old Bharath, a native of Odisha, stays away from his family and works at the construction site of a bridge in Kodungaiyur in north Chennai for the past one year.
“It is hard to work in the sun, but it is the only work I get. What to do? I need to send money to my family,” he said, adding his wife and two-year-old daughter stays with his mother, father and brother in Odisha while he stays away from the family for months.
P Jahir Hussian (56), a construction worker from Madurai said the lack of adequate safety measures makes it worse to work in the heat. Sometimes it is a threat to lives. He, however, added the establishment of the Construction Workers’ Welfare Board in Tamil Nadu has been of help.
“Now, if the construction labourers lose their lives while at the site, the welfare board gives Rs 5 lakh compensation. On behalf of CITU Construction Labourers Union, will provide all sorts of assistance to our members if they face any accident or any human loss,” he said.
Leaders extend May Day wishes
Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin, leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and leaders of various political parties have conveyed their wishes to the labourers on the occasion of May Day. Former CM O Panneerselvam, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, PMK leaders Dr S Ramadoss, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, also extended their wishes.
(With inputs from Srinivasan @ Erode, Subashini Vijayakumar, Sinduja Jane and Gautham Selvarajan @ Chennai, Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam @ Madurai and M Abdul Rabi @ Kanniyakumari)