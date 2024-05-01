Blazing sun no bar in building a livelihood in Tamil Nadu

The construction sector, one of the key drivers of India’s growth, is estimated to account for more than 10% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The sector is driven not just by investments, but by the workforce that exceeds 7 crore.

On Tuesday, K Sekar was at work at a construction site in Thingalur in Erode that has the highest temperature in the state this summer. In an attempt to escape the heat, he wrapped his head with a towel that gets dried up pretty quick. He, however, said skipping work is no option, as it will affect his daily wages.

He acknowledged that the workers get exhausted sooner because of the heat. “We bring lemon juice and buttermilk from home and keep consuming them often, besides water, to keep our energy high,” he said.

68-year-old mason R Ravi dreams of spending a peaceful time at his home near the mangroves-filled Pichavaram in Cuddalore district. However, he rarely gets an opportunity to visit his native. He has been working as a construction worker since he was 18.

“The apartment construction (in Chennai) I am working on now needs to be finished on time. Therefore I cannot skip work,” he said, adding he is being paid Rs 1,000 per day. “If I skip work now, what if I don’t get work later,” he asked.

S Murugan, a 48-year-old worker from Kanniyakumari district, says he worked even on Sundays. “We work from 8 am to 6 pm even in this summer,” he said, adding he has Rs 2 lakh loan to settle and has to support the education of two of his sons since he did not want them to toil in construction work like him. Despite having a driver’s licence, he opted to work in the construction industry since there is more work and an assured pay of Rs 800 per day.