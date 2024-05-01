Congress cadres stage protest condemning drinking water shortage in Tirunelveli corporation

TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI: Congress functionaries led by its district president K Sankarapandian staged a protest by sitting on the steps of a Palayamkottai-based overhead tank here on Tuesday, condemning drinking water shortage in different areas of Tirunelveli corporation. Speaking to TNIE, Sankarapandian said the residents of various regions of Palayamkottai zone in the corporation were suffering due to improper supply of drinking water, and also pointed out the lack of maintenance of the motors installed to pump water to the city.



"The corporation sources water to the Palayamkottai zone from borewells dug on the Thamirabarani river bed in Manappadaiveedu, where four high-power motors have been set up to pump up the water towards the city. However, at present, three of the motors are inoperative due to poor maintenance. As a result, residents of Nandanar Street, Kaariya Nainar Street, Pudhupettai Mela Street and Ilanthaikulam face water shortage," Sankarapandian said, adding that their repeated requests with the corporation officials in this regard went in vain.



He further alleged that the officials had illegally provided 10 drinking water connections to a hotel near Palayamkottai bus stand, while ignoring the residents' demand seeking action to resolve the water crisis.



Meanwhile, the Tenkasi district administration on Tuesday released contact numbers for the public to report drinking water shortage issues. In a statement, Collector AK Kamal Kishore said, "If the residents of Alangulam, Kadayam, Kadayanallur, Keezhapavoor, Tenkasi, Shengottai, Sankarankovil, Vasudevanallur, Kuruvikulam and Melaneelithanallur blocks are facing issues with drinking water supply, they can report the same to the office of Assistant Director (Panchayat) by dialling 04633-295891 or 8148230265."



It may be noted that the people of Keezha Puthur had staged a road blockade on Monday condemning drinking water shortage in the region. Whereas, the residents of Piranoor submitted a petition with the district administration demanding adequate supply of drinking water.

