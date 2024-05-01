Three killed in stone quarry accident in Tamil Nadu

VIRUDHUNAGAR: In a gruesome incident three workers were killed and several others were injured at a private blue metal quarry at Aaviyur village near Kariyapatti in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday.

According to sources the accident is believed to have happened due to some spark in the explosive store room inside the quarry when the workers unloaded the materials (used to break the blue metal).

Three workers were killed on the spot whose details are yet to be ascertained. A few more are believed to be injured in the accident. The fire and rescue service personnel and policemen are engaged in the rescue operation.