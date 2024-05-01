Madras HC junks plea to adjust Covid duty in bond period of doctors

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to adjust the Covid-duty days of postgraduate students of medicine in their compulsory service bond period, and remarked that it is utterly unjustifiable and unacceptable to use the selfless service period as a way to get away with the bond policy.

“Individuals from various government departments, NGOs, and other private individuals volunteered to serve the public in the need of the hour during Covid pandemic. These services are incomparable,” Justice SM Subramaniam said in the order.

“It was a period of testing for humanity. Many people suffered innumerable losses. But to use this period of selfless service as a way out of the bond policy is utterly unjustifiable and unacceptable,” he said while dismissing the petitions filed by Dr A Aarti Bernett and Dr SS Uvajanani.

The petitioners approached the court seeking to adjust the period of Covid duty from the two-years compulsory service as per the bond furnished by them as a condition for admission to PG/super-specialty courses in medicine. Saying that several such petitions are filed seeking similar prayers, he said since doctors have signed and accepted the terms and conditions of the bond, they are not entitled to claim any concession for further reduction of compulsory service period.