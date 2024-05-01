Madurai corporation takes measures to relieve residents from heat wave

MADURAI: In the wake of the heatwave warnings sounded in the state, the Madurai city corporation has initiated several measures, including the distribution of oral rehydration solution (ORS) powders and the setting up of water tanks at special camps across the 100 wards of the district. According to the meteorology department, the temperature in the state has been soaring for the past few days, crossing even 100 degree fahrenheit much ahead of the dog dog days of summer.



In Madurai, the residents have been bearing immense heat for the past couple of days, with the temperature reaching 104 degrees fahrenheit on Tuesday. Considering this, the city corporation is gearing up to take steps to protect the people from falling prey to heat strokes and other exhaustion-related issues, sources said.



"The corporation had earlier placed nearly 100 drinking water tanks across the city as part of the Chithirai festival. Owing to the prevailing heatwave condition, the corporation has decided to maintain all the tanks in order to aid the people in accessing drinking water. Additionally, the corporation began hosting special camps in all UPHCs and wellness centres to distribute ORS powders to people in a bid to prevent dehydration and heat strokes. The corporation has stocked a total of 35,000 ORS packets in the city for the initiative," said a corporation official.



Furthermore, all the medical centres in the corporation has been equipped to handle cases of heat strokes. Immediate medical attention will be provided in case of emergency at such medical facilities, the official added.

Speaking to TNIE, G Anbarasan, a heavy vehicle driver from Madurai said, "Though the actual temperature seems to be near 39-40 degree celsius only, it feels like the numbers are much higher. Hence, the setting up of water tanks and refreshments outlets are aiding us in bearing the heat. As the temperature is quite high even before the dog days of summer, we are worried as to how high it will get by the mid of summer season in May." He further added that the food safety department could take measures to inspect street vending shops to prevent poor quality refreshments sales.