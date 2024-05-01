Man arrested for trying to trespass into strong room in Tamil Nadu

THENI: A 27-year-old man was arrested for trespassing into a strong room at the Kammavar Sangam College of Technology late on Monday. The accused, S Rajesh Kannan, a resident of Koduvilarpatti, was a former employee of the college.

The counting centre at the college doubles up as a strong room for storing polled EVMs, VVPATs and postal ballots used in six assembly constituencies — Sholavandhan, Usilampatti, Periyakulam, Cumbum, Andipatti and Bodinayakanur — and is under 24x7 CCTV surveillance. Moreover, nearly 100 police personnel have been deployed outside the strong room.

Around 12.30 am on Monday, Rajesh tried to trespass into an inebriated state. Police prevented his entry, following which he picked up a quarrel with the police and used foul language. Based on a complaint by Koduvillarpatti VAO J Madhukannan, Palanichettipatti police arrested Rajesh under Sections 448, 188, 294(b), 353, 506(ii) of the IPC. Further investigation is under way.

Action against RO sought

Chennai: PMK’s candidate for the Arakkonam parliamentary constituency, K Balu, has lodged a formal complaint with the CEO, urging action against returning officer S Valarmathi for her alleged failure to address reported instances of money distribution by DMK candidate

S Jagath Ratchagan. Balu highlighted instances where money was seized from DMK functionaries.