Mother, two children drown while swimming in TN's Vellore

VELLORE: A mother along with her two children drowned in a well while practicing swimming in the Pichanatham in Vellore district on Monday. According to police, S Pavithra (30) along with her two children S Ritik (9) and Nithika Sri (7) went to a well for swimming lessons during their summer break.

“Pavithra had tied a rope around her kids’ waist as they were trying to swim. However, what started as a routine afternoon swimming session changed into a nightmare when Pavithra noticed her children drowning in the well. In a bid to save her kids, Pavithra too jumped into the well and drowned. Pavithra’s husband Suresh was the first one to raise an alarm when he went to the nearby well in search of his family,” the police said.

Upon discovering the lifeless bodies of the three, locals informed the police, who retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital. The district administration has issued advisories emphasising the importance of safety measures while swimming during the summer.