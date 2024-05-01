Now, monitor displaying strong room feeds goes blank in TN's Erode

ERODE: The District Returning Officer Raja Gopal Sunkara on Tuesday ordered a re-inspection of the connections to the CCTV cameras installed in the strong rooms at Government Engineering College in Chithode after one monitor displaying the feed went blank.

In a statement, Raja Gopal Sunkara said, “On Tuesday around 7 am, the CCTV visuals of the strong room where the EVMs of Kumarapalayam Assembly constituency are kept, did not appear on the monitor. On information, officials led by Erode RDO conducted an inspection and found fault with the wiring from the strong room to the control room. This is why CCTV recordings were not visible on TV.”

“This detail was explained to representatives of the candidates and the issue was fixed around 9 am. In addition, the contractor appointed for this purpose has been directed to conduct a re-inspection of the CCTV connections and submit a report. Appropriate instructions have been given to the contractor to avoid further disturbances,” he added.

He further said that adequate security is being provided to the strong rooms and it will continue till June 4.

Notably, on Monday, a camera was faulty in the strong room, where the EVMs for the Erode West constituency are kept.