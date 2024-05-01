Private bus loses control, falls off Yercaud hairpin bend in Tamil Nadu, 5 dead

SALEM: Five people were killed after the private bus in which they were travelling from Yercaud to Salem veered out of control while navigating a hairpin bend on Tuesday evening. As many as 64 of the surviving passengers sustained injuries.

According to sources, the bus, which regularly plies between Yercaud and Salem town, veered out of control at a critical juncture, careening off the road from the perilous 13th hairpin bend before flipping over on to the 11th hairpin bend on Tuesday at 6 pm.

The deceased were identified as C Munishwaran (10) from Tiruchengode, S Karthick (37), K Hariram (57) and R Madhu (60) from Salem. Identity of the fifth victim is yet to be ascertained.

Rescue operations were launched soon after the accident was reported, with emergency responders and medical teams working tirelessly to provide aid and support to the injured.

Salem District Collector R Brindha Devi visited the accident spot and said only experienced drivers would be allowed to operate vehicles on this road. Police and road transport authorities would only allow vehicles to ply after checking drivers’ credentials, she said. She added that a stringent speed limit of 30 km/h would be implemented for vehicles navigating the Yercaud hills.