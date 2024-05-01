Road to Narikuravar hamlet in TN's Tindivanam village blocked by private land owner

VILLUPURAM: Members of the Narikuravar community in Nathimedu village of Tindivanam submitted a petition to the district collector demanding a permanent pathway to their settlement after a private land owner allegedly blocked the existing road on Tuesday.

More than 15 Narikuravar families has been residing in the settlement for more than 45 years. According to them, it is for the first time that the public road has been blocked. The members said when asked about it, the person claimed that the road passes through his land and thus he has blocked it. Additionally, when the residents from the settlement demanded the land owner to remove the stones, he allegedly verbally abused them using casteist slurs, they said.

The absence of a proper road is affecting their livelihood. Even crucial medical services cannot be availed due to the present situation, they said. A 55-year-old resident told TNIE, “We have only one route to enter and exit our settlement but it is now blocked by a private landowner. He has put stones across the path and thus we are unable to access the main road and reach our workplace or educational institutions.”