Run Tiruchy-Bengaluru Vande Bharat train at least on trial basis to check patronage, railways urged

TIRUCHY: Since the railways is allotting special trains to clear the summer rush, demand for a Vande Bharat train service between Tiruchy and Bengaluru, at least on a trial basis, is gaining momentum. At present, only the Chennai-Tirunelveli Vande Bharat train passes through Tiruchy region and has garnered a good response from commuters.

“If they allot a Vande Bharat service between Tiruchy and Bengaluru at least on Fridays and Sundays, it would be of great help to those visiting their home town on weekends,” opined Radhika Kumar, a resident and IT professional working in Bengaluru.

“People working in Bengaluru are opting for AC Omni buses and flights as there is only daily train service between Tiruchy and Bengaluru. If the railway starts a Vande Bharat, such passengers will make bookings for the train,” said Aanathy M, another resident working in Bengaluru. When contacted a railway officer said such a train service will obviously attract high booking as many, who prefer a comfortable trip during the summer months, will opt for it, but the move is highly unlikely to give a clear idea about the potential of the route.

“We want to first get an idea about the potential of such a service or any other destination for that matter. It is better to conduct a trial first,” the officer said. N Ramesh, a city-based travel operator, said the railways may not be able to get a clear idea about the potential of Vande Bharat service from Tiruchy during summer as several people may opt for it during this season.

“There is already a high demand for AC coaches during summer. The railways will not face any loss if they ran a Vande Bharat special service. Besides, IndiGo is already operating Tiruchy-Bengaluru daily flight service, proving that there is potential in the route.” In response, senior railway officials said that they would consider the demands.