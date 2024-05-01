Take steps to end manual scavenging by ’26: Madras HC to Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over the abject conditions of conservancy workers employed in manual scavenging and the resultant deaths in slush, the Madras High Court issued a set of 19 guidelines to the government to effectively deal with the issue. The court also asked the government to eradicate the practice by at least 2026.

The first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad issued the guidelines in an order passed on Monday while hearing a batch of petitions in this connection.

While courts have acknowledged the right of a human corpse for decent burial/cremation and right to sleep as fundamental rights, it is disheartening to note that the practice of manual scavenging still subsists, the bench said.

It termed manual scavenging as a bane on society that perpetuates the violation of human rights and dignity of marginalised communities. “It is a stark reminder of the deep-rooted inequalities and discrimination that continue to persist in our society highlighting the urgent need for collective action to eradicate this hazardous practice. Manual scavenging must be fully eradicated at least in a phased manner, may be by 2026,” the bench told the government.