Tamil Nadu: After sorting, 1.02L postal ballots sent to LS constituencies from Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: With the process of sorting the postal ballots that were brought from 40 Lok Sabha constituencies, including Puducherry, to the Centralized Sorting Facilitation Centre at the Tiruchy collectorate drawing to a close on Tuesday, a total of 1,02,469 polled postal ballots and 21,891 unpolled ones were forwarded to their respective constituencies.

A team of election officials led by District Revenue Officer R Rajalakshmi sorted the ballots and handed them over to the nodal officers of the respective constituencies. Representatives of recognised political parties and the candidates participated in the process that prolonged till evening.

During the first day of sorting on April 17, a total of 93,642 postal ballots were brought to the facilitation centre. They were handed over to the nodal officers of the respective constituencies after completion of sorting.

The remaining 8,827 polled postal ballots and 21,891 unpolled ones from the 40 constituencies were brought to the centre on Tuesday. They were also sorted and forwarded, officials said. It may be noted that the ECI had taken the initiative of setting up the facilitation centre for the first time to minimise manpower and to cut down on costs involved in counting the postal ballots cast by voters on election duty.