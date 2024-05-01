Tamil Nadu: INTUC seeks probe into Rs 100 cr scam over salary disbursement in VOC port

THOOTHUKUDI: Members of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) on Tuesday urged the central labour commissioner to investigate the alleged Rs 100 crore scam over the disbursement of salary at the VO Chidambaranar port. Speaking to media persons, INTUC National Vice President Kathirvel alleged anomalies in the distribution of salaries at the port, and highlighted that the workforce at the port had drastically reduced in the past two decades.



"The number of employees at the VOC port has dropped from 6,000 to 200 in the last 20 years. The port, which had been handling 10 million tonnes of cargo 15 years ago, now handles 49 million tonnes, and has been making considerable profits through the levy charged for handling cargoes and food grains. Though the workforces were reduced, the labourers are not getting adequate salaries," Kathirvel said.



Further, the INTUC leader alleged that the port authorities had been granting promotions and increments to the employees arbitrarily, violating the norms laid down by the Indian government. "Despite numerous talks, discrepancies in the disbursal of salaries of 140 aggrieved workers, who had lodged complaints, no rectifying measures were taken. Instead, the port officials forged documents to clear the anomalies, thereby swindling around Rs 100 crore between 2013 and 2023," he said.



Kathirvel added that when associations, including the INTUC, approached top officials during several occasions between 2016 and 2023 citing the issues, the VOC port authorities maintained that no such problem existed and refuted the allegations.