Tamil Nadu: Nagai fishermen assaulted mid-sea by ‘Sri Lankans’, one hospitalised

NAGAPATTINAM: A group of four fishermen from the district came under attack allegedly from Sri Lankan assailants while fishing near Kodiyakarai on Monday evening.

Besides robbing them of their catch and equipment, the assailants left one of the fishermen grievously injured. The 48-year-old victim is receiving treatment at Nagapattinam Medical College Hospital.

According to sources, N Murugan (48) and his three-member crew ventured into sea from Seruthur in a motorised boat around 11 am on Monday for fishing. They were fishing a few nautical miles southeast off Kodiyakarai when a group of three Sri Lankans confronted them around 6.30 pm.

The assailants landed heavy blows on Murugan’s head and left arm following which they escaped with the group’s seer fish catch, fishing net and GPS equipment. The fishers returned to Seruthur on Tuesday morning and admitted Murugan to Nagapattinam Medical College Hospital, sources added.

Based on a complaint the coastal security group (CSG) received, a case was registered at the marine police station in Vedaranyam.