Tamil Nadu: Nirmala Devi gets 10 yrs RI, Rs 2.4 L fine

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The Fast Track Mahila Court in Srivilliputhur on Tuesday sentenced Nirmala Devi, the prime accused involved in a bid to lure female college students into giving sexual favours to Madurai Kamaraj University officials in 2018, to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2.42 lakh on her.

Nirmala, the suspended assistant professor of Devanga Arts College, was convicted by the court on Monday. Two other accused involved in the case — MKU assistant professor Murugan and research scholar Karuppasamy — were acquitted owing to lack of evidence. Following a request from Nirmala’s counsel to put forth their arguments over the punishment, judge T Bagavathi Ammal said that the quantum would be pronounced on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Nirmala was sentenced to serve 10 years of concurrent imprisonment under five sections, including seven years of imprisonment under section 370(i), 10 years under section 370(iii) of the IPC, five years under section 5(i)(a) of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, and 10 years under Section 9 of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, along with three years of imprisonment under section 67 of the IT Act.

After the judgment was pronounced, Special Public Prosecutor M Chandrasekaran, while addressing media persons, said “The counsel appearing for Nirmala has asked for leniency in the conviction, putting forth several aspects, including that the accused has daughters. However, we have asserted that this kind of crime has to be prevented, and thus no mercy should be shown,” he said, adding that the evidence in the case was also strong.