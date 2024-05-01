US automation firm to establish unit in Chennai's Oragadam: Industries Minister TRB Rajaa

CHENNAI: American industrial automation giant Rockwell Automation is set to expand its manufacturing footprint with a new facility in Oragadam in Chennai, further solidifying Tamil Nadu’s position as an emerging global advanced manufacturing hub, according to Industries Minister TRB Rajaa.

“This is just the beginning of a stream of new advanced technology investments Tamil Nadu is going to witness in the advanced manufacturing sector in the coming years,” the minister said.

The 98,000 square-foot facility will be located in the same industrial park as Rockwell’s CUBIC manufacturing facility to help maximise supply chain resilience and create additional career opportunities for employees, said Rockwell in a release. The investment in the new facility was not disclosed.

“We selected this location because we can create synergies with our existing CUBIC facility and increase agility and productivity in the region,” said Dilip Sawhney, managing director - India, Rockwell Automation. “We’re excited about building our presence in India, optimising our manufacturing on a global scale, and enhancing the future of industrial operations in this growing market,” he added.

The facility in Chennai is expected to open in the first half of 2025 and will employ about 230 workers by the end of the year, Rockwell Automation said.