US automation firm to establish unit in Chennai's Oragadam: Industries Minister TRB Rajaa

CHENNAI: American industrial automation giant Rockwell Automation is set to expand its manufacturing footprint with a new facility in Oragadam in Chennai, further solidifying Tamil Nadu’s position as an emerging global advanced manufacturing hub, according to Industries Minister TRB Rajaa.
“This is just the beginning of a stream of new advanced technology investments Tamil Nadu is going to witness in the advanced manufacturing sector in the coming years,” the minister said.
The 98,000 square-foot facility will be located in the same industrial park as Rockwell’s CUBIC manufacturing facility to help maximise supply chain resilience and create additional career opportunities for employees, said Rockwell in a release. The investment in the new facility was not disclosed.
“We selected this location because we can create synergies with our existing CUBIC facility and increase agility and productivity in the region,” said Dilip Sawhney, managing director - India, Rockwell Automation. “We’re excited about building our presence in India, optimising our manufacturing on a global scale, and enhancing the future of industrial operations in this growing market,” he added.
The facility in Chennai is expected to open in the first half of 2025 and will employ about 230 workers by the end of the year, Rockwell Automation said.
“The strategic expansion was catalysed during interactions at the TN Pavilion at Davos in January 2024, where we met with Rockwell Automation CEO, Blake Moret, to pitch the integral role Tamil Nadu can play in shaping the future of industrial automation,” Rajaa said.
“Expected to open in the first half of 2025, this state-of-the-art factory will drive forward our commitment to generating high-quality employment opportunities for our youth,” Rajaa said.
Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 people across 100 countries. The company helps manufacturing and industrial sectors digitise with hardware and software. Rockwell started India operations in 1983 as Allen-Bradley Control and has one manufacturing unit in Noida and its research and development and software development centres in Bengaluru and Pune. The company has over 4000 employees in India and has doubled headcount since 2021.
Meanwhile, Chennai will be hosting the inaugural ‘Automation Road Show’ which will unveil future trends in automation technology on May 3 at Chennai Trade Centre. The expo will showcase a diverse array of exhibits, including recent innovations driving automation across multiple industries. From robotics and artificial intelligence to industry-specific applications, it will provide invaluable insights into the transformative potential of automation technology.