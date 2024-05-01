Youth beaten for refusing to wed minor dies in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: Two days after being thrashed by five of his friends, a 23-year-old fuel pump operator succumbed to his injuries at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Monday night. The deceased, identified as S Jayachandiran who was employed at a Vellalore petrol bunk, had developed a relationship with the 16-year-old sister of the main suspect on condition of marrying her after she turned 18 and impregnated the girl. She had undergone an abortion with her family’s support.

Recently, he told her brother he had decided against marrying her, angering his friend and triggering the assault, police said. Three special teams were formed and the suspects, including a 16-year-old boy and the girl’s elder brother, were arrested on Tuesday.

Police said the gang had taken Jayachandiran to an isolated place near Thadagam on Friday to warn him and allegedly assaulted him with logs. Then they brought him back to the city and Jayachandiran went back to his home at Mahaliamman Kovil Street near Irugur and did not tell anyone about the assault. However, due to complications from a head injury he allegedly sustained during the assault, he had to be rushed to a nearby private hospital on Sunday, before being shifted to CMCH.

Victim was lured to booze party before he was assaulted: Police

Based on information from the hospital, the Podanur police had filed an attempt to murder case. Meanwhile, the youth’s condition deteriorated on Monday and he died that night without responding to treatment.

According to police, Jayachandiran had befriended the girl and developed a relationship with her. While her brother initially opposed the relationship, he later supported them and convinced both families as well. However, Jayachandiran is believed to have impregnated the minor causing her family to get her an abortion. The girl’s brother told Jayachandiran to wait until the girl attained the age for marriage and not to cheat her. However, recently Jayachandiran told the brother he was having second thoughts about the relationship.

Police said this angered the brother and he, along with four friends, invited Jayachandiran for a party on Friday. After they consumed alcohol, the gang allegedly took him to an isolated place near Thadagam and assaulted him. On Jayachandiran’s death, police altered the case to one of murder.