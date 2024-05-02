24x7 power sought as Tamil Nadu gets ready for EV transition

CHENNAI: With Tamil Nadu preparing a blueprint for transitioning the state towards electric vehicles, charging point operators have asked the state to ensure charging stations along highways, connected through rural feeders from Tangedco, function round-the-clock with uninterrupted three-phase power supply.

As part of preparing the blueprint, the state is holding consultations with stakeholders like charging point operators, Tangedco and vehicle operators after the industries department rolled out an Electric Vehicle (EV) policy last year.

A first-ever stakeholder consultation to have an electric vehicle charging infrastructure was held on Tuesday, with focus on private charging infrastructure, source said. During the conference chaired by Industries secretary Arun Roy on Tuesday, charging point operators urged the state to ensure that bottlenecks on applying for power from Tangedco and getting quality power is streamlined.

“Usually, when charging point operators file an application, it takes a long time for Tangedco to clear it and provide power,” said Karthikeyan Palanisamy, co-founder and chief executive officer at Zeon Charging.

He highlighted the need to have 24x7 uninterrupted three-phase power supply through rural feeders. Most charging stations located on highways are connected through rural feeders, which lacked 24x7 three-phase power supply, he said, adding this would impact the charging of vehicles. “When charging stations are set up under LT7 (EV charging category), they have to give us 24x7 uninterrupted power supply,” he said.