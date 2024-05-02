Artificially ripened fruits flood Kovai market, officials look the other way

COIMBATORE: Mangoes and watermelons, cherished staples of Indian summers, are currently flooding the markets in Coimbatore. However, amidst the hustle and bustle of the seasonal trade, a darker reality has emerged. Many of these fruits are artificially ripened using harmful chemicals such as calcium carbide which can pose serious health risks to consumers.

Social activists expressed concerns over the availability of such fruits and inaction of food safety department officials against traders who sell them. They allege that despite repeated calls for action, the food safety department officials are lethargic, which allows the traders to thrive, they added.

Concerned citizens have highlighted the dangers associated with consuming chemically ripened fruits. While mangoes are being artificially ripened using calcium carbide, the watermelons are artificially sweetened by injecting sugar syrup and given red colour. These concerns are not unfounded; exposure to calcium carbide has been linked to various health issues, including gastrointestinal problems and even cancer. Critics say the department has been inactive for far too long, failing to enforce regulations and crack down on errant traders despite the outcry from people. Activists also pointed out that while stringent action is being taken against fruit traders in nearby districts, no action has been taken against those in Coimbatore.

“Despite the prices of fruits skyrocketing this year, the quality of the fruits is not up to the standards. While mangoes are being sold between `100 and `300 a kg depending on the variety, watermelons are sold for `20 to 40 per piece. However, both these fruits are the most adulterated ones that are sold by the traders in the market,” said B Vishnuvardhan, a resident of Ponnaiyarajapuram in Coimbatore.

SG Akshay Kumar, a resident of RS Puram, told TNIE, “The sale of artificially ripened fruits is not only a health hazard but also a violation of food safety regulations. Authorities must prioritise the enforcement of existing laws and ensure that stringent measures are in place to deter unscrupulous traders from endangering public health for profit.”

Despite multiple attempts, the Coimbatore district food safety department’s designated officer Dr Tamilselvan did not respond to TNIE’s calls.