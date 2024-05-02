Chola-era inscription found in Tamil Nadu, sheds light on Aditha Karikalan

VILLUPURAM: A team of researchers from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment department has discovered an inscription, which sheds light on Chola King Aditha Karikalan, near Thiruvennailalur.

Led by D Ramesh, assistant professor of the history department at Arignar Anna Arts and Science College, Villupuram, and a member of the archaeological research team of HR&CE, the team, including joint commissioner S Sivakumar, executive officer E Suriya Narayanan, and research scholar C Immanuel, has been conducting inspections at the thousand-year-old Vedapureesawarar temple in Emappur near Thiruvennailalur, Villupuram district, where renovation works have been underway for the past few months.

Ramesh stated, “We found an inscription dating back to the rule of Aditha Karikalan, the son of Sundara Cholan and younger brother of Raja Raja Chola. The Chepedu (Copper inscription) found earlier in Thiruvalangadu, Chennai and Esalam and one in a museum in Germany mentions his act of defeating Pandian king Veerapandian and placing his head at the palace in Tanjore.” He further elaborated that Sundara Cholan entrusted Thondaimandalam and Thirumunaipadi areas to Karikalan’s rule, explaining the presence of his inscriptions in Villupuram areas. “We have previously discovered inscriptions in Perangiyur and Thirumundeeswaram, and now, this recent find adds to our understanding,” Ramesh added.